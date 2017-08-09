Morrill City Council

Submitted by Linda Hill City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 17, with members Todd Gruber, Miles Ploeger, Dan Halstead and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

It was found the city has adopted a gun ordinance and nothing more needs to be done.

Nothing has been heard from the contractor concerning the repair of the west end of Roxanna Street.

The upcoming Firemen’s Picnic was discussed.

An individual is sending a resume for review to allow appointment of a municipal judge.

After reviewing the delinquent accounts, it was decided to shut off eight services if payments are not received.